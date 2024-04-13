"India will win more medals this time than the previous Olympics" - Indian archer Tushar Shelke on India's medal haul at Paris Olympics 2024

India's archery contingent, comprising Tushar Shelke, Parth Salunkhe, Prathmesh Jawakar, and Simranjeet Kaur, recently visited the new Parliament building in the national capital, where they shared insights into their preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The archers expressed their excitement about the upcoming Summer Games, which begin on July 26. Shelke, a key member of India's silver-winning men's recurve team at the 19th Asian Games, is optimistic about the country's chances of exceeding its previous medal tally. He stated to ANI:

"The Paris Olympics will be very good for India. India will win more medals this time than the previous Olympics."

India's quest for its first archery medal at the Olympics continues, with Simranjeet Kaur expressing confidence in the team's abilities. She asserted:

"The preparations are in full swing. I am confident that we will perform very well this time. I am very positive. India will definitely win a medal in archery this time."

Shelke, Salunkhe, Jawakar, and Kaur are preparing for the Paris Olympics Qualifiers, which will take place in Antalya, Turkey, in June. The qualifiers provide an important opportunity for the archers to secure their spots in the prestigious sporting event.

The prestigious event, which will be held from July 26 to August 11, will provide an opportunity for athletes from all over the world to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level. As India's archers work on honing their skills and strategies, excitement grows for their performances on the international stage.

Journey of India's archers ahead of Paris Olympics

The Indian Men's recurve team comprising Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke secured a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games. In 2023, Prathamesh Jawkar clinched a gold medal in men's individual compound by beating World No. 1 Mike Schloesser (149-148) in Archery World Cup Stage 2.

Parth Salunkhe is the first male Indian archer to win gold in the recurve category at the World Youth Championships last year. Meanwhile, Simranjeet Kaur was part of the women's recurve bronze-winning team at the Hangzhou Asian Games.