Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar successfully undergoes surgery, shares positive update on Instagram

Just a week ago, Indian fans received heartbreaking news as star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar suffered a knee injury while training, shattering his dreams of participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While he is still expected to miss the Paris Olympics, the Asian Games medalist shared some encouraging news days after his setback.

In a recent Instagram story, the 25-year-old athlete revealed that his surgery, performed by French orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bruno Olory at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha, was successful.

Instagram story (via @sreeshankarmurali)

"Thank you everyone for all your love and blessings during this tough phase. 18 hours post-surgery and I am already walking," wrote the Indian long jumper.

Sreeshankar's remarkable performances in 2023 and unshakeable resolve

Sreeshankar's hopeful journey to the Olympics was marked by remarkable achievements, claiming silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

2023 was a phenomenal year for the young athlete. Apart from the medal at the Asian Games, the athlete from Palakkad also made history by becoming only the third Indian to secure a top-three finish in a Diamond League Meeting.

He also booked his place for the Paris Olympics 2024 last year when he clinched silver at the Asian Championship in Bangkok, surpassing the Olympic entry standard (8.27m) with an impressive 8.37m jump.

In spite of the setback, Sreeshankar's resolve remained unshaken.

"Life writes strange scripts, and sometimes there is courage in accepting it and moving on. That's what I will do. My journey to a comeback began the minute I injured my knee," he declared while announcing his withdrawal from the Paris Olympics on Instagram.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he added,

"The road is going to be long, difficult, and will take a lot out of me. The good thing is I have a lot to give. I will overcome this because that's what Mamba Mentality is all about."