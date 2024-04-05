Indian shooters prefer to train on their own ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 - Reports

India’s leading shooters are reportedly at loggerheads with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) regarding their training strategies as they gear up for the Olympic Selection Trials (OST), scheduled in April and May.

Importantly, a total of two sets of selection trials are about to take place in Delhi from April 18 to 27 and in Bhopal from May 10 to 19. The OST will play a pivotal role in determining India’s team for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Notably, a 10-day national camp in Europe was proposed before the OST is set to commence in Delhi on April 18. Following appeals from numerous pistol and rifle shooters to the NRAI requesting exemption from the camp and time to prepare on their own, the association had revised its stance, making attendance at camp optional.

As per Hindustan Times, the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) division of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) intervened in the issue. Subsequently, the shooters were presented with an option either to travel to Europe or stay in Delhi at the Karni Singh range for their preparation.

So far, India has secured 19 places in shooting for the quadrennial event in Paris. A country can attain a maximum of 24 places (a maximum of two shooters for each event).

What exactly led to confusion?

Interestingly, the late addition of the ISSF Munich World Cup from May 31 to June 8 in the calendar created a lot of confusion for all the shooters. Due to this late addition, the trials, which were scheduled for the May first week, were brought forward by two weeks.

Therefore, many shooters went against the decision to attend the camp in Europe as it was too close to the trials.

"The trials are the most important test for the shooters. Their Olympic spots will depend on the trials and they should be allowed to prepare the way they want. You cannot make changes in your plan so late and ask for the shooters to adjust," said a coach on condition of anonymity as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Another coach felt that NRAI should have firmed up the training plan well in advance last year.

"It is changing frequently. The international calendar was there and there needs to be one plan," he said.