Indian Table Tennis teams secure historic quotas in Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian men's & women's table tennis teams were among the seven teams to secure a place in the Paris Olympics 2024 based on the latest ITTF World Team Rankings released on Monday, March 4.

“The highest-ranked teams not yet qualified in the latest World Team Ranking booked their ticket to Paris 2024,” ITTF said in a statement.

Three men's teams and four women's teams qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 based on the world rankings. Croatia, India, and Slovenia are the three men's teams to secure an Olympics 2024 berth.

In the women's event, India, Poland, Sweden, and Thailand are the four teams heading to Paris for the Olympics 2024.

This marks their first appearance at the Olympics since the inception of the team event in Beijing in 2008.

France received a direct qualification to the Paris Olympics 2024 as host. The remaining nations were decided based on Continental Qualifiers and the recently concluded ITTF World Team Championships Finals in Busan.

"Last month, all quarter-finalists of the ITTF World Team Championships Finals in Busan 2024 booked their tickets to Paris. The unused quotas of the teams already qualified were reallocated to the March 2024 ITTF World Team Ranking," the statement from ITTF added.

Paris Olympics 2024: List of all nations competing in the men's & women's table table team event

The Indian Men's Table Tennis Team players celebrate a victory (Image Credits: ITTF Website)

A total of 32 nations will compete in the table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. 16 teams will compete in the men's event, while 16 will compete in the women's team competition.

MEN'S TEAMS

Host: France

Continental Qualification: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Sweden

World Championships Qualification: Chinese Taipei, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Korea Republic, Portugal

World Ranking Qualification (Reallocated): India, Croatia

World Ranking Qualification: Slovenia

WOMEN'S TEAMS

Host: France

Continental Qualification: Australia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, USA

World Championships Qualification: Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea Republic, Hong Kong, Romania

World Ranking Qualification (Reallocated): India, Poland, Sweden

World Ranking Qualification: Thailand