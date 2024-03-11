Indian wrestling squad for Asian Olympic Qualifiers finalized; Deepak Punia, Aman Sehrawat among key names

The Indian squad for the Asian Championships has been finalized following the conclusion of the wrestling trials. A total of 12 Indian wrestlers will compete at the Olympic qualifiers event in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19 to 21.

Six wrestlers will compete in the Men's freestyle event, while the remaining six will ply their trade in the Greco-Roman competition. Aman Sehrawat and Deepak Punia will lead the Indian squad at the Asian Championships next month.

Aman Sehrawat will compete in the 57kg category, and Deepak Punia will ply his trade in the 86kg category of the Men's freestyle event. Sujeet Kalakal (65kg), Deepak Nehra (97kg), Jaideep (74 kg), and Sumit Malik (125 kg) are the four other boxers who are set to compete in the men's freestyle event.

In the Greco-Roman event, Naveen will compete in the 130kg category, Sumeet in 60kg, and Nitesh in the 97kg category. Sunil Kumar will ply his trade in the 87kg category, while Vikash and Ashu will be seen in action in the 77kg and 66kg categories, respectively.

Antim Panghal is the only Indian wrestler to have earned an Olympic quota until now. The two-time U20 world champion will compete in the Women's 53kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Notably, she also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023, Asian Championships 2023, and World Championships 2023.

Full Indian squad for the Asian Championships

Here is the list of Indian wrestlers who'll compete at the Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19 to 21:

Men’s freestyle

Sujeet Kalakal (65 kg), Aman Sehrawat (57 kg), Jaideep (74 kg), Deepak Nehra (97 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Sumit Malik (125 kg)

Greco Roman

Naveen (130 kg), Sumeet (60 kg), Sunil Kumar (87 kg), Vikas (77 kg), Ashu (66 kg). Nitesh (97kg)