Indian wrestling squad for Asian Qualifiers and Asian Championships finalized; Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik among big names

The Indian squads for the Asian Qualifiers and Asian Championships have been finalised after the trials took place in Patiala.

Anju won the trials, but will only take part in the Asian Championships if Antim Panghal does not get fitness clearance to participate.

Anju was impressive in the trials after she also defeated veteran Vinesh Phogat 10-0 in the semi-final of the 53 kg category event.

Phogat, on the other hand, won the 50 kg event in the trials after beating Shivanee Pawar 11-6 in the final on Monday, March 11. Before that, she got the better of national champion Nirmala Devi, beating her 10-0.

Phogat also stayed in contention for a berth in the Olympics 2024 to be held later this year. She can be the challenger, who will face Panghal for a ticket to Paris.

Anshu Malik, who won the bronze medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, will compete in the 57 kg category event in the Asian Qualifiers. Malik also won the silver medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

Along with Phogat and Malik, the likes of Mansi Ahlawat, Nisha Dahiya, and Reetika Hooda are also a part of the Indian squad for the tournament.

The focus will also be on Shivani, Tamanna, Pushpa, Manisha, Harshita, and Priya, who all will take part in the Asian Championships.

The Asian Qualifiers will take place from April 19 to 21. The Asian Championships will be staged from April 11 to 16 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

India women’s team for Asian Qualifiers

Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62 kg), Nisha Dahiya (68 kg), Reetika Hooda (76 kg)

India women’s team for Asian Championships

Shivani (50 kg), Antim (53 kg), Tamanna (55 kg), Sarita (57 kg), Pushpa (59 kg), Manisha (62 kg), Antim (65 kg), Radhika (68 kg), Harshita (72 kg), Priya (76 kg).