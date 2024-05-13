Inspired by Neeraj Chopra, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel confident of personal best and Paris Olympics 2024 spot

Despite falling 0.10m short at the men's triple jump in the Indian Grand Prix 1, Praveen Chithravel is confident of achieving his personal best of 17.37m and earning qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 in front of his inspiration Neeraj Chopra at the Federation Cup.

Notably, the Paris Olympics 2024 qualification mark for triple jumpers has been set at 17.22m. In the recently concluded Indian Grand Prix 1, Praveen jumped 17.12m in his fourth attempt after starting with a 16.49m attempt.

“I don’t (want to) think about qualification when I do triple jump. 17.22m is the qualification distance (for Paris Olympics). I want my PB (Personal Best) - 17.37m,” Praveen Chithravel told Sportstar.

The 27th National Federation Senior Athletics at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, started on May 12, Sunday, and will end on May 15, Wednesday. This will be the first domestic competition for the reigning Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra.

Since Neeraj’s name appeared on the entry list at the Federation Cup, Indian athletes have been eager and excited to witness his comeback, and Praveen is no different.

“This is a good thing for all the Indian athletes. He’s a good inspiration, very kind and respectful. He’s always motivating all the athletes. The whole of India is waiting for him,” Praveen added.

“He sent me congratulations and told me to keep going” - Praveen Chithravel on Neeraj Chopra

Hailing from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, Praveen Chithravel revealed that he receives motivational messages from Neeraj Chopra every time after his events, and the same happened after his season opener at the Indian Grand Prix I in Bengaluru.

“He sent me congratulations and told me to keep going. Every time I finish a competition, he sends me a text. I love it. It’s inspirational. If I lose in a competition, he sends me a message saying, ‘It is okay, bro. You can do more’. When I win, he says, ‘You can do more than your capacity’. He is always a good support,” Praveen said.

Cuban Yoandri Betanzon, the two-time World silver medallist, who is Praveen Chithravel’s coach, played a crucial role in the athlete crossing the 17m mark at the recently concluded IGP-I.