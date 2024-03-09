"It's not difficult because I am used to it" - Manika Batra opens up on how she'll adapt to playing individual and team events at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian men's & women's table tennis teams secured a Paris Olympics 2024 berth based on the latest ITTF World Rankings. India will make a historic appearance, having qualified for the team events for the first time since its inception at the 2008 Olympics.

Manika Batra exclusively spoke to Sportskeeda as she opened up on the women's team qualifying and adapting to play in the individual and team events.

The Indian paddler was happy with the team's preparation and performance at the ITTF World Team Championship, which led to their maiden qualification for the team event at Paris Olympics 2024.

She was all praise for Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, Archana Kamath, and Ayhika Mukherjee for their performances and also stated that she (Manika) was playing "like a fighter".

Speaking on the team's performances and qualification, Manika Batra said:

"Our team was really strong, I would say. We had Sreeja, Ayhika, Diya, Archana and me. So we had a strong team. And I think we had a national camp before that, where we all were together and prepared really well. The preparation was really good before this World Championship.

"Everyone individually was giving their best. Like me, I was playing like a fighter over there. So that contribution of everyone was really important. And like it's really important in team games. So that was the difference.

"And I think everyone's game was coming up really like I was really impressed with that. I'm happy that we gave our best to qualify this time in teams."

Manika Batra and the other Indian paddlers have been used to playing singles and doubles over the years. However, it will be their first appearance playing a team event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

She talked about how she plans to adapt to playing the singles, mixed doubles, and team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian paddler said:

"It's not difficult because I am used to playing singles, mixed doubles, and teams. It's not yet decided for mixed doubles and singles, but I will give my best in every event.

"Of course, it will be tiring, but I will prepare myself for that according to the conditions and my events. It will not be difficult, of course, challenging. But I think I am ready for that and I will prepare really well for that."

"I don't want to change anything" - Manika Batra on trying out different things ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

The 28-year-old Indian player confirmed that she won't be trying a new racket ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian table tennis player doesn't want to change anything just months before the mega event.

She wants to stick to her game plan and focus on practicing and getting better in areas she lacks.

On this, Manika said:

"I don't think I want to change anything before the Olympics because we have only a few months left. I want to stick to my plan, what I've been doing and just want to focus on those things and improve a few things. I just want to focus on my physical training, mental training, and skills on the table."