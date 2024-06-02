He has singlehandedly ensured that India will not go without representation in men's wrestling at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. However, despite clinching an Olympic quota in the men's 57kg freestyle category, Aman Sehrawat faced a rude shock upon his return to India.

Told by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that he would have to go through yet another trial to earn his right to represent India at the Olympics, Aman Sehrawat was not a happy man.

After grappling his way to glory at the World Qualifiers in Istanbul, the Haryana lad found himself at odds with India’s sports officialdom. But now, the dark clouds have cleared for the diminutive grappler.

The WFI has decided against a trial and will send Aman to Hungary for a foreign training stint to boost his preparation for the Olympics.

“When I returned from Turkey I was told that I will have to give another trial. I wanted to train in a foreign country ahead of the Olympics. Preferably Russia. But I was being told to go through another trial. In the last few months I have already had to cut weight four times. Another trial meant I would have to reduce my weight yet again, which would have affected my preparations for the Olympics,” Aman Sehrawat told Sportskeeda.

“Two months is sufficient time for me to prepare for the Olympics, but not if I have to go through another trial. I have defeated everyone in my weight category in India. What is the point of a trial now? My focus was getting diverted,” he added.

"But now I am happy. I am totally focused on the Olympics. I am confident of a good performance in Paris."

The 20-year-old admitted that winning an Olympic medal would be a tough task, but was confident of giving it his best shot.

"Everyone goes to the Olympics with the aim of winning medals. The competition will be difficult, but I will try my best, " Aman said.

"It is my first Olympics. If I am in good form, anything can happen. But I am sure of one thing, it will not be easy to defeat me," he asserted.

Indian wrestling has gone through a lot over the past several months, with controversies and administrative problems grabbing more headlines than achievements on the mat. The shocking fact that Sehrawat is the only Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Olympics is the grim outcome of that administrative logjam.

The world qualifiers in Istanbul were a massive disappointment for India as all Indian wrestlers came up short except for Sehrawat.

Aman, who declined to comment on administrative issues, was determined not to let any negativity affect his preparations.

“My preparations are going well. There are still almost two months to go, I am determined to put my best foot forward,” the reigning Asian champion said.