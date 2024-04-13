Jonatan Christie and Gregoria Mariska secure Paris Olympics 2024 spots

Indonesian badminton stars Jonatan Christie and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung have clinched their spots for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, adding to the country's representation in the most prestigious sports event.

Jonatan Christie, the 12th Indonesian athlete confirmed to qualify, will compete in the men's singles badminton tournament. His path to the Paris Olympics got a big boost when he advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Badminton Asia Championship. Jonatan defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in two straight games, 21-11 and 21-6, demonstrating remarkable skill and determination.

Looking ahead, Jonatan will face host Shi Yuqi in the semifinals, renewing their rivalry on the court. Jonatan leads 7-6 in their head-to-head record after 13 previous competitive encounters.

Meanwhile, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung is the 13th Indonesian athlete to confirm her qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024. She will compete in the women's singles badminton event, hoping to showcase her abilities on a global scale. Despite losing to Chen Yufei in the 2024 Badminton Asia Championship, Gregoria remains a formidable contender, having won the 2017 Junior World Championship.

Notably, Gregoria made history last year as the first Indonesian women's singles player to win a BWF 500 or higher title, demonstrating her ability to excel in elite competitions.

11 other athletes qualified for Indonesia for Paris Olympics 2024

Amid the achievements of Jonatan Christie and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, it is critical to recognize the outstanding performances of other Indonesian athletes who have secured their spots in the Paris Olympics 2024:

Archery: Arif Dwi Pangestu, Diananda Choirunisa

Artistic Gymnastics: Rifda Irfanaluhtfi

Shooting: Fathur Gustafian

Rock Climbing: Urges Made Rita Rahmad Adi Mulyono

Surfing: Rio Waida

Weightlifting: Eko Yuli Irawan, Nurul Akhmal, and Rizki Juniansyah

Badminton: Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari

These athletes represent Indonesia's abundant sporting talent and are poised to make an impact on the global stage at the Paris Olympics 2024.