Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian hurdler and Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji will head to Tenerife in Spain as part of her preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, with the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (MYAS) Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) providing financial support towards the training.

Jyothi Yarraji is India's national record holder in 100-meter hurdles, clocking 13.23 seconds in May 2022. Furthermore, she secured a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok and a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2023.

Notably, Jyothi Yarraji started 2024 on an impressive note after bagging the gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran. She is currently ranked 23rd in the list of Road to Paris for the women’s 100m hurdles event.

As part of the preparations, Jyothi will train in Spain for 45 days. MOC, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will cover her expenses for airfare, boarding and lodging costs, Visa application fees, facility access costs, sports massage expenditures, local transportation costs, and OPA.

MOC approves proposals for various other athletes

Furthermore, MOC has also approved India’s men’s doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s proposal for financial assistance towards their training partners to gear up for the Paris Olympics.

Under its TOPS funding, MOC will finance their training against Scottish pair Alexander Dunn-Adam Hall and Indonesian pair Rain Agung-Berry Agriawan.

Satwik and Chirag will train against the Scottish pair in Mumbai in June 2024 and the Indonesian pair in Hyderabad in July 2024 with both the overseas pairs receiving funding for airfare and boarding and lodging costs.

Moreover, MOC has also approved foreign training plans for Indian shooters Raiza Dhillon (Italy) and Rajeshwari Kumari (Italy). Additionally, MOC also approved trap shooter Rajeshwari’s request for an equipment upgrade, with TOPS funding her expenditure for a new Gun Stock.

Besides foreign training sessions, MOC has also approved the proposal of Para-Shooters Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis for participation in the upcoming WSPS World Cup in Changwon South Korea.

Notably, TOPS will be providing financial assistance for their entry fees, entry fees for their coach, boarding, and lodging costs, local transport costs, expenditure for their gun permit, flight tickets, Visa, Insurance, and OPA among other costs.