Lakshya Sen moves 5 spots to occupy 13th rank in latest BWF World Rankings

Indian ace shuttler Laksya Sen has displayed amazing improvement, rocketing up five spots to make it to the world no.13 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings released on March 19, Tuesday.

The 22-year-old looked poorly last year after making nine first-round and two second-round exits. However, he made an excellent comeback with two consecutive semi-final finishes on the BWF European World Tour.

Notably, the Almora-born shuttler secured semi-final finishes at the French Open and All England Open in two successive weeks and he would be eyeing the elusive title win.

In the current Indian men’s singles players, HS Prannoy descended to the ninth rank while Kidambi Srikanth is ranked at the 27th spot with Priyanshu taking up the 32nd position in the tally.

Speaking about the women’s singles players, PV Sindhu has occupied the 11th rank. The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have consolidated their place at the pole position.

In the women’s doubles category, the pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa have reclaimed the position of India’s number uno position.

“It is time to strive for more victories” - Lakshya Sen

Having almost qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, Sen would be aiming to turn the tables and bag the title victory in the near future. After the semi-final exit, Sen stated that he would keep learning from his mistakes and improve his performance.

“I will sit back, discuss with my coaches, and try to analyze the two weeks much better because as of now I was just focusing on the next match after every game. Now it is time to reflect and watch those matches again. Take good things and keep learning from the mistakes that happen,” Lakshya told BWF in an interaction.

The star badminton player expressed his disappointment for not being able to clinch a title. Lakshya would be hoping to put away his semi-final exits and lift up his performances in the upcoming Swiss Open Super 300.

"As of now, I am pretty disappointed with the result. But overall, the way I played the last two weeks, surely I have the level to be up there and win in the big tournaments. Now, it is time to maintain this momentum and strive for more victories,” he stated.