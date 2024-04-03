Long-distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit tests positive for doping; stripped off National Games silver medal

Long-distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit has found himself in hot waters after testing positive for doping in a sample collected at the National Games in Goa, which took place in October-November last year.

The Indian athlete is the latest to add to the long list of athletes found positive for doping at the National Games. It is worth mentioning that Murali won the silver medal in the 5000m event in Goa but, after the latest findings, he has now been stripped of the medal.

Earlier, the bronze medalist at the National Games, Ajay Kumar Saroj was banned for three years after failing the dope test. As per a report by Amar Ajula, Erythropoietin (EPO), a glycoprotein hormone that increases the level of oxygen in the blood, was found in Murali’s sample collected by National Anti-doping Agency (NADA) in Goa.

Murali Kumar is one of the most prominent athletes in the country. He emerged victorious in the 5000m event at the 62nd National Open, clocking 14:08:49s. Besides, he also won the 10,000m bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha.

Bhaskar Balachandra becomes the first cue-sports athlete to test positive for doping

Bhaskar Balachandra, who won the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games bronze medal and also finished runners-up at the World Billiards Championship, has also failed the doping test.

The athlete was found to have Beta-Blockers, which keep the blood pressure in control, in his sample. After both Bhaskar and Murali have been found guilty of violating doping rules, the total number of offenders at the National Games has now reached 27.

For the unversed, the 37th edition of the National Games of India was conducted in Goa from October 25 to November 9, 2023. The games were held across the cities of Mapusa, Panjim, Ponda, Vasco, and Margao. The cycling and golf events, however, were conducted in Delhi.

As many as 43 disciplines were conducted, with several new sports added such as beach football, golf, and roll ball to name a few.