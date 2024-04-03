Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen to train in Turkey ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has greenlit proposals for Indian athletes, enhancing their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Women boxers, including Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, will undergo specialized training in Turkey. Along with the boxers, two coaches and a physiotherapist will be travelling to Turkey to help them prepare for the Games.

The decision to send the boxers to a foreign training camp came after the departure of High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne. This initiative aims to bolster India's medal prospects in boxing, following the acquisition of four quota places in women's boxing.

Additionally, MOC sanctioned foreign training camps for five TOPS-listed wrestlers alongside the women boxers' program for the Paris Olympics Qualifiers and Asian Championships in Bishkek.

Shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta to train in Italy

Furthermore, Indian shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta will train in Italy under the guidance of coach Daniele Di Spigno for the ISSF World Cup in Baku. The Sports Ministry, through its TOPS funding, will cover all necessary expenses, demonstrating its unwavering support for athletes across various disciplines.

Moreover, MOC has extended financial assistance to athletes like Murali Sreeshankar and Manika Batra, enabling their participation in international events. Sreeshankar, an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist, will receive support for his participation in the Diamond League.

On the other hand, Manika Batra, an accomplished paddler, will receive financial assistance for participation in WTT Feeder Varazdin in Croatia along with financial assistance for her coach Aman Balgu for her involvement in the World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification Event in Havirov, Czech Republic. The Sports Ministry also agreed to cover the expenses of her practice partner Kiryl Barabanov during the WTT Feeder Varazdin event.

TOPS funding will encompass their coaches and psychologist’s expenses, including airfare, boarding, lodging, visa fees, and medical insurance, among others. This support underscores India's commitment to providing comprehensive assistance to athletes, ensuring they have the resources necessary to excel on the global stage.