Manu Bhaker aims to win medals for India in the Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker is all set to represent India at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Olympics selection trials for Paris 2024 were held in New Delhi and Bhopal. Following the same, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) selection committee concluded that Manu would take part in three events.

The three events are - air pistol, sports pistol, and the mixed event as well. Manu is currently in France and is then scheduled to travel to Luxembourg for training.

Looking back, the 21-year-old, in an exclusive chat with RevSportz, opened up on how she feels mentally being in the current situation that she is in, with Croatia, and before the Tokyo Olympics.

"It is exactly like that, three years ago. We Indian shooters were in the camp in Croatia in 2021 and the build-up to Tokyo was a hard one. There was nervousness and apprehension, plus those were the dark days of the Covid pandemic. I mean, so many memories come back from that period now as I prepare for Paris 2024," she said.

Heading into the Olympics, which happens once in four years, Manu Bhaker admitted that athletes do feel nervous. While she has put in her best preparations, she said that the nervous energy would not go until she shoots in Paris. However, she is still confident enough, having put in her best efforts, day in and day out.

Interestingly, Manu was on the verge of quitting shooting a year ago.

"Yes, I wanted to quit shooting in 2023. I was doing the same thing, again and again. People need to understand, you have to enjoy what you do in life, be it a job, following a passion or chasing a dream. For me, shooting had kind of become monotonous in 2023. I had to think a lot, and then decide, what to do, quit or regroup?," she stated.

However, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker is now enjoying the game and is willing to train hard.

"No, I don’t want to think of quitting now. It’s not my effort alone, I am here to win medals for India, I dream, I dare. Honestly, 13 months back, I had almost quit. Had it not been for tying up with my coach again, my career was over. I needed that spark again, shoot for India and hope to do well. Now if you ask me, I am enjoying shooting, I am ready to train hard. And I can again smile. What happens in Paris Olympics, I cannot predict, in my heart I know I trained the best with my coach," the 21-year-old added.

Manu Bhaker promises best efforts in the Paris Olympics

Talking of shooting, it is such a sport where an athlete could go on to compete in as many as four to six Olympics. However, it is not as easy to win medals every single time.

Manu Bhaker, who is preparing for the Olympics with all her heart, now has the opportunity to win medals for India, given her participation in three events.

"I want to keep preparing for the Olympics, I can promise best efforts in Paris. I mean, I was supposed to be shooting one event in Paris, sports pistol. Then came the Olympic trials which brought the best out of me. And for me to make three events, again, is something I feel proud of. All those involved in my journey, I thank each one of them, my family, my coach, and the Indian sports system," Manu Bhaker concluded.