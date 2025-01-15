Manu Bhaker likely to get ‘deteriorating’ Paris Olympics 2024 medals replaced: Reports

India’s shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to get her Paris Olympics medals replaced. Going by PTI reports, the star athlete’s medals have ‘deteriorated’. Reportedly, the color of Manu’s medals has “come off” and they “have been in that state” for quite some time.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) mentioned that Monnaie de Paris has the responsibility of getting the medals replaced. The new medals will be engraved in a similar way so that they resemble the originals.

Monnaie de Paris, a French state mint, is an organization that mints currencies and coins for France. The organizing committee of the Paris Olympics has stayed in touch with Monnaie de Paris and the issue is most likely to be resolved in a few weeks.

Trending

Chaumet, a popular jewelry firm, designed all the 5084 gold, silver, and bronze medals for the quadrennial event that took place last year in July and August.

Manu Bhaker shone for India at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker is the first athlete to win multiple medals for India in a single Olympic Games after Independence. The youngster made history after becoming India’s first female shooter to win an Olympic medal. She also joined PV Sindhu on the list of Indian women to have won multiple Olympic medals.

Manu won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event to open India’s account in the tournament. Thereafter, she bagged bronze in the mixed team event along with Sarabjot Singh. Manu could have won her third medal but finished fourth in the 25m pistol event.

On the back of her incredible performance, Manu has been picked for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award along with D Gukesh and Harmanpreet Singh.

Manu’s name was initially left out of the list of recipients, giving rise to stern reactions from his father. But later, the Indian shooter was nominated for the award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback