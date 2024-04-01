Mirabai Chanu lifts 184 kg on her comeback at IWF World Cup; finishes 3rd in Group B

India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu solidified her chances of appearing at the Paris Olympics 2024 after delivering an eye-catching performance at the IWF World Cup on Monday (April 1). The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist made her comeback after a six-month injury lay-off and finished third in the women’s 49kg Group B event.

Coming from a long injury lay-off, it isn't easy for any athlete to find the best form. Mirabai too didn’t look at full ease as she lifted a total of 184 kg (81kg+103 kg) at the tournament.

She boasts of a personal best record of 88 kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk. Understandably, the 29-year-old wouldn’t be too satisfied with her performance in the recent event but still has ample time to recover fully for the prestigious Olympics.

As far as ranking is concerned, Mirabai is currently sitting at the second spot in the women’s 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), behind China’s Jian HuiHua.

What's the qualification criteria for lifters at Paris 2024?

Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu has fulfilled the necessary criteria to qualify for the Paris Olympics. For the unversed, weightlifters ought to participate in two compulsory events and three other qualifying events to make themselves eligible for the Olympics.

Under the Olympics 2024 qualification rules, the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup remain two compulsory events to participate for weightlifters.

Besides, they must also participate in at least three out of five other events, namely the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix 1, the 2023 Grand Prix II and the 2024 Continental Championships.

Mirabai Chanu had made her presence felt at the 2022 World Championship and the 2023 Asian Championships. Additionally, she also participated in the 2023 Worlds and Grand Prix II, though she didn’t lift the barbell in those two events due to her injury.

After appearing in the 2024 World Cup on Monday, Mirabai has increased hopes of making the coveted presence at the Olympics and bagging another medal.

The official list of qualifiers will be unveiled after the conclusion of the 2024 World Cup when the OQR will be updated. As per the rules, the top 10 lifters from each weight category will receive a ticket to the Paris Olympics.