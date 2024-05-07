Mirabai Chanu targets Paris Olympics medal to beat Asiad disappointment

One of the favorites for the title at the 2022 Asian Games, India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu saw her world come crashing down when she got injured while making an attempt. As her fans in the arena and millions more on television watched aghast, the diminutive weightlifter had to be carried off the stage by her long-time coach Vijay Sharma.

It was a devastating blow for the 29-year-old from Manipur as she had missed the previous Asiad in 2018 due to injury as well. Over the next few months, Mirabai went through a lengthy process of recovering from her injuries – both physical and psychological.

Having missed out on medals at two consecutive Asian Games due to injuries, Mirabai Chanu is now determined to win a medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“I missed out on a medal at the 2018 Asian Games due to injury and unfortunately I suffered an injury at the 2022 Asian Games as well and missed out on a sure shot chance of winning a medal. It has affected me mentally. It was disappointing. went into depression for a while. But now I am totally focused on the Paris Olympics,” Mirabai told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

“I am determined to win an Olympic medal. A medal at the Olympics will help me to overcome the disappointments I have suffered during my career due to injuries. Missing two Asian Games medals is a big setback for my career. But I am motivating myself for the Olympics,” she added.

If she is successful in her quest, Mirabai Chanu will become the second Indian after iconic wrestler Sushil Kumar to win medals at consecutive Olympics in an individual sport.

However, the road to Olympic glory is long and difficult. During her first competition after the injury lay-off, Mirabai battled trepidation and nervousness as stepped onto the weightlifting platform.

With a spot at the Paris Games now assured after the World Cup in Thailand, the former world champion is aiming to leave all the disappointment and mental agony behind her.

“The preparations for the World Cup were really light as there were fears that the injury might recur. We used the competition to assess my condition and my weaknesses. For this reason, my coaches told me to attempt all three lifts even after ensuring Olympic qualification,” Mirabai said.

“Preparations for the Olympics going really well. The process of recovery from the injury went really smooth. I am hopeful of doing well at the Olympics," she continued.

"The competition will be extremely tough" - Mirabai Chanu on the toughest competition in Paris Olympics

When asked about the rivals that may give her the toughest fight in Paris, Mirabai said:

“The competition will be extremely tough. But if I manage to go there with my top form and complete all three attempts with perfection, no one can stop me from winning a medal.”

“Only the lifters from China will prove difficult to beat. I do not expect too much trouble from lifters from any other nation,” she added.

Twenty-nine is not a young age in the tough and cut throat world of competitive weightlifting. But advancing age and recurring injuries are no deterrents for the gutsy Manipuri.

“Right now, I am focused on the Paris Olympics. It is a dream come true for me to represent my country. I will continue to compete as long as my body permits and may try for a medal at the next Olympics as well," she concluded.