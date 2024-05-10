Mission Olympic Cell accepts proposals of boxer Nikhat Zareen and paddler Sharath Kamal

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the boxer Nikhat Zareen’s request for game-ready equipment that includes Laser Unit-BTL, Ankle wrap Game Ready, Full Leg Wrap Game Ready, Hand wrist wrap Game Ready and Trolly BTL Laser Unit.

Notably, the game-ready equipment will use high-intensity laser applications that will control homogenous energy spread without the need for an operator. Back area, large muscle groups, and joint therapy can be treated with this equipment, which contributes to pain reduction and faster recovery after injury.

Nikhat Zareen is one of the medal favorites at the Paris Olympics 2024 and she will compete in the 50 kg category at the mega event. Zareen made it to the Paris Olympics 2024 after securing a bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Furthermore, the Indian table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal had requested financial assistance for training at the National Table Tennis Training Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany. Mission Olympic Cell has accepted his proposal and he will be training for 22 days under his Coach Chris Pfeiffer and Centre Coach Danny Heister.

Under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), MOC will cover the fare for his stay, food, training, sparring partner, and recovery sessions.

A few more proposals cleared by the Mission Olympic Cell

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has also approved financial assistance for archers Ridhi and Dhiraj Bommadevara to obtain archery equipment. Also, the financial assistance to obtain wheelchairs and accessories for para shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi and para Archer Sarita was approved.

Additionally, the financial assistance towards the hiring of Masseuse for para-athletes, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Pushpendra Singh, and Rampal was also cleared by the Sports Ministry.

Financial assistance has also been approved for athletes Eldhose Paul and Parul Chaudhary, as well as table tennis players Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh, Diya Chitale, and Payas Jain. Additionally, support has been extended to Para-Table Tennis player and Paralympic medalist Bhavina Patel for various upcoming competitions.

Notably, TOPS will cover their airfare, hospitality charges, Visa & Insurance costs, and local transport costs (For Parul and Eldhose) among other expenditures.