Mizoram Sports Conclave 2024: State aims to produce top-class athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games

The state of Mizoram successfully conducted the inaugural Mizoram Sports Conclave 2024, unveiling the state’s vision to improve the standard of sports. They also aimed at producing top-class athletes for the 2036 Olympic Games, which the country is confident of hosting.

The Chief Minister of the state Lalduhoma gave the opening keynotes. The two-day event was also attended by Sports Ministers of Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Nandita Garlosa, and Shakliar Warjri, respectively.

Furthermore, various National Federations senior officials and top sportspersons graced the event, discussing the growth of sports.

“This is the first national-level sports conclave with the vision of developing world class athletes to excel for India in the 2036 Olympics,” Lalduhoma stated after inaugurating the conclave.

“Today, we are not merely attending a conclave; we are starting a journey together – to prepare our athletes to compete with the best in the world. This is the first national-level sports conclave with the vision of developing world-class athletes to excel for India in the 2036 Olympics,” he added.

“We have to prepare our athletes now” - Mizoram Sports Minister

Later, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar further emphasized seeing more athletes from the state winning medals and also to be a part of the Summer Games in 2036.

“I wanted Mizoram’s medals tally to increase in the National Games. Since India is bidding for the 2036 Olympics, we want to be part of this. We have to prepare our athletes now. A 10-year-old kid will be 22 years of age by 2036. For that, you need to start somewhere. So this conclave came,” Hmar said.

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav, during a panel discussion, talked about eradicating age fraud and doping.

Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) secretary Kamlesh Mehta indicated that athletes are accessing sports science and sports psychology and termed it as a positive development for the growth of sports.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, who was also part of the event, stressed the increased participation of Mizoram footballers at the national level.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Hemanta Kalita had his say on the federation taking enough steps to spread the sport’s wings across the country.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) vice-president Asit Saha conveyed that the wrestling activities were getting back to normal after a disturbance for the last year.