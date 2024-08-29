Mohd Amin Burhanuddin: All you need to know about Sukant Kadam’s opponent in para-badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

India's para-badminton player Sukant Kadam will be taking on Malaysia's Mohd Amin Burhanuddin in the men's singles SL4 category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The matches is scheduled to commence at 02:40 PM IST.

Burhanuddin, a Malaysian para-badminton player born in Labuan in 1993, has emerged as a key figure in the sport. Amin, who was born with a deformity in his right leg, joined the Malaysian national team in 2022. He quickly made his mark by winning a bronze medal in men’s singles SL4 at the ASEAN Para Games held in Solo, Indonesia.

In the following year, Amin solidified his standing by winning gold in men’s singles at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia. He also achieved a silver medal in the men's team event and a bronze in men’s doubles at the same tournament.

At his debut Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2022, Amin came close to clinching the title in men’s singles SL4, ultimately securing a silver medal. Beyond multi-sport events, Amin has demonstrated his prowess on the international stage, capturing multiple titles in 2023, including gold medals at the Dubai, Japan, and Bahrain Para Badminton International tournaments.

Mohd Amin Burhanuddin’s medals and achievements

2023 ASEAN Para Games, Cambodia : Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4), Silver Medal (Men’s Team), Bronze Medal (Men’s Doubles)

: Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4), Silver Medal (Men’s Team), Bronze Medal (Men’s Doubles) 2022 ASEAN Para Games, Surakarta : Bronze Medal (Men’s Singles SL4), Bronze Medal (Men’s Doubles)

: Bronze Medal (Men’s Singles SL4), Bronze Medal (Men’s Doubles) 2022 Asian Para Games, Hangzhou : Silver Medal (Men’s Singles SL4)

: Silver Medal (Men’s Singles SL4) Dubai Para Badminton International 2023 : Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4)

: Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4) Japan Para Badminton International 2023 : Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4)

: Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4) Bahrain Para Badminton International 2023 : Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4)

: Gold Medal (Men’s Singles SL4) Indonesia Para Badminton International 2023: Silver Medal (Men’s Singles SL4)

Mohd Amin Burhanuddin’s world rankings

As of August 6, 2024, Amin Burhanuddin is currently ranked No. 4 in the world in the SL4 category according to the latest BWF Para-Badminton rankings.

Mohd Amin Burhanuddin’s Paralympic qualification

Burhanuddin qualified for his debut Paralympics appearance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics with his single rankings. He also has 48,528 points to his name.

Mohd Amin Burhanuddin vs Sukant Kadam: Head-to-Head

Amin Burhanuddin and Sukant Kadam have faced each other twice in official ranking tournaments, with Burhanuddin leading the head-to-head record 2-0.

Their most recent encounter took place at the Japan Para-Badminton International 2023 in the men's singles SL4 category. In the semi-final match, Burhanuddin secured a decisive victory over Kadam, winning in straight sets 21-9, 21-14. The match lasted for about 26 minutes.

Earlier in the same year, the two athletes met at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, where they again competed in the men's singles SL4 category, this time in the semi-finals. Burhanuddin emerged victorious once more, defeating Kadam with a scoreline of 23-21, 21-9 in a 34-minute match.

Mohd Amin Burhanuddin vs Sukant Kadam match details

The match between Burhanuddin and Sukant Kadam is scheduled to be played at 02:40 PM IST.

