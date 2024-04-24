"My approach to the Paris Olympics is very different from the last three" - Ashwini Ponnappa grateful for another opportunity to put up a good show

Ashwini Ponnappa, who is all set to represent the country for the third time at the upcoming Paris Games alongside Tanisha Crasto, plans to approach the competition differently as compared to her previous Olympic outings.

Ashwini had a complaint turned down during the London 2012 Olympics while partnering Jwala Gutta before failing to make a mark in Rio. COVID played spoilsport ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which she failed to qualify for due to the cancellation of key tournaments.

Ashwini recently told Sportskeeda during an exclusive interaction that she is grateful for getting another opportunity to put up a good show on the Olympic stage.

"I am very happy because it's not about how many Olympics you play but the number of opportunities you get. So, I am glad that I've got another opportunity at the Olympics to go and put up a good show. I am grateful for that and I am really happy that Tanisha (Crasto) and I have managed to qualify for Paris." she stated.

At the 2012 London Olympics, the Japanese women's doubles team lost their match in controversial fashion to Chinese Taipei as a result of which Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta were eliminated.

The Indian pair's appeal was subsequently turned down by the Badminton World Federation despite eight players from other teams being disqualified for allegedly losing their matches deliberately.

At Rio 2016, Ashwini Ponnappa, who had just recovered from a bout of dengue, failed to win any of her Group A matches alongside Jwala Gutta. The cancellation of several tournaments owing to COVID in 2020 did not allow her to make it to Tokyo.

The ace shuttler is no doubt hoping that Paris turns out to be a happier place than London or Rio as far as the Olympics is concerned.

"Touchwood, touchwood," she says with a laugh when asked if she hopes Paris would be the happiest Olympic outing for her thus far. "I would say, yes. My approach to this Olympics is definitely very, very different from the last three and I am definitely looking forward to it being a smooth and a positive experience at Paris."

"If you are not physically fit, however good you are in your sport, you are not going to be able to play" - Ashwini Ponnappa

Ashwini Ponnappa in action back in 2018

Ashwini Ponnappa was candid enough to admit that it was her off-court physical training and her choice of trainer which gave her the edge while competing at the highest level at age 34.

"Fitness-wise, of course, I do my on-court training like everyone else but the difference is what I do off-court with physical training, and my approach to physical training which is a key factor," said the champion from Coorg, who is managed by IOS Sports and Entertainment.

"Especially, I think, as sportspeople get older, that's where the focus and emphasis needs to be a lot more. If you are physically fit, only then can you play a sport. If you are not physically fit, however good you are in your sport, you are not going to be able to play," she explained.

She lauded her trainer Declan, whose approach to general sports conditioning she believes in fully while highlighting the need to take breaks from training.

"So, being very focused on looking after my physical body is important and the fact that I train with someone outside of the national centre has definitely helped. I train with Declan and he has been someone whose approach to training and general sports conditioning I believe in fully." Ashwini declared.

"So, that is a key factor, as well as when you need to slow down. He is someone who understands when you need to take a break and it's not just about push, push, push, hard work because after a certain point, hard work could actually break your body rather than take you further," said the 2011 BWF World Championship bronze-medalist. "Being smart with my physical training has definitely been a big factor."

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto booked their place for the Paris Games in the women's doubles event after making it to the Round of 16 at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand failed to progress beyond the opening round of the same tournament.