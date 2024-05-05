NADA suspends Bajrang Punia after failing to give a urine sample

India’s ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing to provide a urine sample for dope testing after the recently concluded trials at NIS Patiala on March 10.

Notably, these trials were conducted to select the team for the Asian Championship and Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Bishkek in April. With this suspension, his chances of qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 are all but over.

Punia is not selected for the final Olympic qualifier to be held in Istanbul from May 9 to 12. Furthermore, he will not be eligible to compete in the final Olympic trials to select the Indian contingent for the big ticket event.

Interestingly, all wrestlers who have secured quota places will have to participate in the trials. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials have preferred to stay quiet for now.

It’s important to note that the news of Bajrang Punia’s suspension was first reported by The Tribune on May 5, Sunday. Reportedly, the suspension letter was sent to the wrestler and not to the WFI. A copy was also sent to the ad-hoc body which was dissolved by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, you are immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter,” NADA said in its communication dated April 23, as reported in The Tribune.

Bajrang Punia will have two days to respond

Bajrang has been given two days until May 7 to explain the reason behind not providing his urine sample to the NADA officials.

“If you do accept the consequences, the case will be resolved without further disciplinary proceedings, subject to the right of appeal,” said the letter.

“If you disagree, the matter will be referred for adjudication to the anti-doping disciplinary panel.”

On March 10, the Tokyo Olympics medalist was eliminated from the Paris Olympics race after losing his bout in the selection trials conducted to select the national team for Olympic Qualifiers.

In December, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and others led the protest against the former Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

Thereafter, Punia decided to return his Padma Shri award in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, as the president of WFI.