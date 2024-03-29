Neeraj Chopra to begin 2024 season with Doha Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic champion, will return to competitive action on May 10th, partnering debuting compatriot Kishore Jena, in the Diamond League series in Doha. Chopra's athletic career has been defined by revolutionary performances, including setting a world record (under-20) in 2016 and winning India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games.

Chopra's outstanding exploits have not only brought honour to his country, but have also altered history. His victory at the 2018 Asian Games was India's first javelin gold medal, which was followed by another historic gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (2023), cementing his domination in the sport.

Neeraj Chopra Aiming to Defend Olympic Title and Break 90m Barrier

As anticipation grows for his first competitive performance of the season, Chopra sets his eyes on defending his Olympic title and reaching a career milestone.

"This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier. The Doha Meeting, with good conditions and a great atmosphere, is a perfect opportunity to get my season off to the best start," Chopra told the Diamond League website.

Chopra's extraordinary journey has not only inspired millions, but it has also sparked a surge of improvement in Indian athletics. His sustained excellence has set new standards, as proven by the appearance of his countrymen, Jena and DP Manu, in the World Championships final with him.

"The Doha Meeting is always special for me. I'm always overwhelmed by the warm support I get from Indians across the world and in Qatar that is particularly special. I feel privileged that so many people come out to support me and I hope I can repay their faith in me with a good performance," Chopra told to Diamond League website.

The upcoming Doha Meeting promises to be a spectacle, featuring a lineup of formidable competitors including former world champion Anderson Peters, Olympic and world medallist Jakub Vadlejch, and European champion Julian Weber, among others.

"Last year my dream was to win the World Championships, but to have three Indian athletes competing in the final - that shows we’re progressing as a nation," said the 26-year-old to Diamond League website.

As Indian athletics continues to ascend to greater heights, Chopra remains at the forefront, leading by example and inspiring generations to come. The Doha Diamond League awaits, offering a stage for Chopra to showcase his prowess once again and embark on another chapter of his illustrious career.