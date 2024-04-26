"Neeraj Chopra knows precisely what needs to be done" - 2-time Olympic champion on Indian star's chances at Paris 2024

New Zealand's two-time Olympic gold medalist in shot put, Valerie Adams has backed India's Neeraj Chopra to win his second Olympic gold in Paris 2024 Olympics.

In India for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru marathon event, the four-time world champion spoke about the challenge ahead for Chopra.

"There’s undoubtedly immense pressure on Neeraj. The weight on his shoulders must be substantial. The noise can be overwhelming at times. However, Neeraj is seasoned, he knows precisely what needs to be done, and he will do everything in his power to go out there and perform for himself, and for his country," she opined.

The 39-year-old knows all too well about the pressure of carrying a nation's hopes on her shoulders.

At the Beijing 2008 Olympics, Adams won the first track-and-field gold medal for her nation since 1976. This is similar, though not alike, to what Neeraj Chopra did for his country. The Indian javelin thrower won his country's first gold medal, of any color, in athletics, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Valerie Adams, though, was able to double her gold tally at the Olympics, when she defended her title at the London 2012 Olympics. This second gold wasn't as straightforward as the first for the Kiwi athlete.

She had initially finished second in the competition, but the gold medalist - Nadzeya Astapchuk of Belarus - failed the dope test. Hence, Adams got her second consecutive Olympic gold.

Neeraj Chopra would hope for a less dramatic win at Paris. He has managed to keep up the level of his success at the highest level. The javelin thrower from Haryana won the silver medal at the World Championships in 2022, the year after the Olympics. Then, last year, he went all the way to become the world champion.

With such success behind him, Indian fans have every right to be very optimistic about Chopra's chances of defending his title in the French capital.

Valerie Adams excited about TCS World 10K Bengaluru

The New Zealand shot put legend is in India as the event ambassador for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, also known as the Bengaluru Marathon.

Though her sport was not about running, she values it as a very enjoyable and useful activity.

"Polynesians are not usually runners, but since I have retired, running makes me feel good about myself. Running is one of those things that you can do anywhere. It's free! All you must do is put your shoes on and walk out the door, and the impact that it has on you is so positive. That is what makes it addictive," she said.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru will see its 16th edition taking place on Sunday, April 28.