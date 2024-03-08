Nishant Dev enters World Olympic Boxing Qualifier pre-quarterfinals after beating Madiev Eskerkhan

Nishant Dev continued his impressive run of form as he made his way through to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s 71kg event in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier. He defeated Madiev Eskerkhan from Georgia 5-0 at the event being held at Busto Arsizio in Italy.

Dev went into the match after beating Great Britain’s Lewis Richardson, who won the bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After his impressive showing, he dictated terms to Eskerkhan, who bagged the bronze medal in the World Championships back in 2023.

Eskerkhan tried to put the pressure back on the Indian in the second half of the bout, but Dev turned out to be a tough nut to crack.

The 23-year-old Indian pugilist will take part in the next bout on Sunday, March 10.

In other results, Ankushita Boro, the youth world champion, could not make progress in the 66 kg event after losing 2-3 to France’s Sonvico Emilie.

Sanjeet, who is a national champion, also faced disappointment in the 92 kg category after losing 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay.

As far as Olympic qualification is concerned, Preeti (54 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg), and Parveen Hooda (57 kg) have already booked their spots for the mega event to be held in Paris later this year.

Hussamuddin to start campaign in World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Another Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamudin will start his campaign in the championship against Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in the Round of 32 in men’s 57 kg. The match is scheduled for 3:15 am IST on March 9.

Gallagher won the gold medal in the men’s featherweight event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Hussamuddin, on the other hand, won the bronze medal in the Gold Coast and Birmingham Games. He also bagged bronze last year in the World Championships in Tashkent.