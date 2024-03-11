Indian boxer Nishant Dev defeated Greece's Christos Karaitis in the men's 71kg pre-quarter-final bout by a 5-0 margin on Monday, March 11. The win sees him through to the quarter-final match at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Courtesy of the pre-quarter-final victory, Nishant gets one step closer to sealing a spot at the Paris Olympics 2024. A win later tonight will see the Indian pugilist book his ticket to Paris.

The Haryana-born boxer continued his red-hot form as he defeated Greece's Christos Karaitis in a one-sided affair. Karaitis picked up some early points but the Indian boxer's counterattacks ensured that he didn't stay silent for too long.

Nishant used his speed to his advantage and won the first round with ease. He continued his fine run in the next couple of rounds to ensure an easy victory for him.

Describing his performance in the second round, a statement from the Boxing Federation of India press release read:

"The southpaw looked lethal right from the start of the next round. He used multiple combinations to surprise the opponent as the Greek pugilist looked clueless and even got a standing count after a left hook pierced his defense while Nishant continued to be a dominant force."

Nishat Dev up against United States' Jones Omar in quarter-final bout

Nishant Dev (blue ) in action for India

Nishant Dev is all set to compete against United States' Jones Omar in his quarter-final bout at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy. He will compete in the Men's 71kg category on Tuesday, March 12. The match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 am IST.

With all four semi-finalists having a chance to secure a Paris Olympics 2024 spot, Nishant only needs to win his quarter-final match to earn a ticket to Paris.