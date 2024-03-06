Nishant Dev makes a winning start; Shiva, Lakshya bow out of World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024

Indian boxer Nishant Dev registered a 3-1 victory over British boxer Lewis Richardson in the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, on Tuesday to progress to the next round of the competition.

He became the first Indian boxer to bag a win in the competition, while five other Indians crashed out in their opening bouts. Nishant Dev won the first round 4-1 and secured a dominating 5-0 victory in the second round.

Nishant's performance in the third round was below par, but he ultimately won his Round-of-64 bout by a split decision, with the scoreline reading 3-1.

Earlier in the day, Shiva Thapa lost his Round-of-16 bout against Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev in the Men's 63.5kg category. The Indian boxer received two standing counts from the referee, who later stopped the contest in the first round.

Shiva got his second count after he fell due to Ruslan Abdullaev's punch. The Uzbekistan boxer was too good and thus progressed to the Round of 32 in the Men's 63.5kg category.

Men's 80kg boxer Lakshya Chahar also crashed out of the competition following a loss against Iran’s Gheshlaghi Meysam. The Iranian boxer won the first round 3-2, but Lakshya fought back to put up a commanding show in the second round to keep his Olympic hopes alive.

Lakshya Chahar continued his fine run in the third round too, putting up a tough fight against Gheshlaghi Meysam. However, the Asian Championships silver medallist knocked out the Indian boxer, with just 20 seconds remaining on the clock.

Ankushita Boro and Sanjeet to begin their campaigns at the World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024

Ankushita Boro's Round-of-64 bout will be against France's Sonvico Emilie. She will compete in the Women's 66kg category at 4:30 pm IST. Later tonight, Sanjeet will face Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the Men's 92kg Round of 64 bout. His match will commence at 1:45 am IST.