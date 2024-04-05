"Not just participate, but I also aspire to win a medal" - Sreeja Akula optimistic despite being aware of maiden Olympic rigours 

From watching the quadrennial sporting extravaganza as an awe-struck child to being on the verge of becoming an Olympian herself, Sreeja Akula is living a long-cherished dream.

India's young table tennis star has no hesitation whatsoever in giving the credit for her phenomenal success to coach Somnath Ghosh who she hopes will be with her in Paris subject to him receiving an Olympic accreditation.

Not satisfied with 'just' participating in the prestigious global event for the first time, Sreeja Akula aspires to win a medal for the country too as she told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

"Since childhood, I always wanted to participate in the Olympic Games. I used to watch the games knowing that it was an event where the topmost athletes in the world take part," Sreeja reminisced.

"I always wanted to be a part of that group and I give the credit to my coach, Somnath Ghosh who has been working so hard. I have been dreaming of this always," she explained. "I am trying very hard to get the accreditation for my coach for the Olympic Games."

Despite being well aware of the potential challenges that lie ahead in Paris, Sreeja Akula refuses to nix her medal hopes.

Proceeding with "an open mind" while also giving it her best shot is how the Hyderabad girl plans to approach her maiden Olympic campaign.

"I wish to not just participate but I also aspire to win a medal at the Olympic Games. This is going to be my first Olympic outing and it is going be really tough for me but I will go with an open mind and give my best," she asserted.

India's table tennis fraternity received a shot in the arm when ace paddler Sharath Kamal was chosen to be the flagbearer for the contingent at the upcoming Paris Games.

The 25-year-old, who won the mixed doubles gold partnering with Sharath Kamal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, could scarcely conceal her excitement at the news.

"The day we heard the news that Sharath bhaiyya (brother) would be the flagbearer for the Indian contingent at the Olympics, I was really happy. It is an honour for every table tennis athlete. Definitely, this will contribute to the growth of Indian table tennis," Sreeja said.

"The variations I produce with my forehand are my strength" - Sreeja Akula

Sreeja in action at the Commonwealth Games

Sreeja Akula readily acknowledges that her fearsome forehand and the variations she mixes in with them are her biggest strengths. She does, however, add right away that she is working on her backhand variations too, and that she needs to be equally consistent with both.

"Definitely, the variations I produce with my forehand are my strength. I will be looking to improve more variations on my backhand. I have to be equally consistent with my backhand as well," she disclosed.

"I will be working on the minor aspects of serving and receiving as well because that is the most important and major aspect of the game," said Sreeja Akula delving deep into the technicalities of the game.

Staying injury-free is of utmost importance, believes Sreeja Akula, who won her second WTT title recently.

"I need to stay injury-free which is really important because of all the travelling and training that I am going through right now," she said.

Sreeja will be seen in action at the ITTF Singles World Cup which begins in Macau on April 15.