Olympic Selection Trials: Aishwary Pratap Singh and Anjum Moudgil secure top spots in 50m 3P rifle T3 Qualification

After the conclusion of the Olympic Selection Trials in 25m pistol events with four shooters confirming their Paris Olympics 2024 spots, the momentum shifted towards 50m 3p rifle events in both men’s and women’s categories at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Ranges in Bhopal in the Olympic Selection Trials T3.

Moving forward into the details, in the men’s rifle 3-position event, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar continued his domination as he topped the qualification with a total of 590. Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale was at the second spot with 587.

The other Olympic quota winner Akhil Sheoran, who is also a World Cup gold medallist, settled for the third position with a total of 584. Chain Singh took up the fourth spot with 583 while Niraj Kumar was at the fifth rank with an equivalent 583.

Notably, the best three of four trial scores will be taken into consideration while confirming the final shooters for the upcoming mega event in Paris.

In the women’s division, Olympian and World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil moved forward after accumulating a total score of 592 in the women’s rifle 3-position event. Interestingly, she had 192 in kneeling, 199 in prone, and 195 in standing positions.

She was way ahead of the Asian Games champion and world record holder Sift Kaur Samra, who scored a total of 589, and Ashi Chouksey, who totaled 585.

Additionally, Nischal and Olympic quota winner Shriyanka Sadangi couldn’t create an impact as they shot an identical 585. After the conclusion of the qualification round, all eyes will now be on the final event of the Olympic Selection Trials T3.

The finals of the men’s and women’s rifle 3-positions events will take place on May 16, Thursday. However, it will provide only decimal bonus points for the top three shooters.

Olympic Selection Trials, 50m rifle 3-positions events: Results of T3 (qualification):

Men’s rifle 3-positions event

1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 590

2. Swapnil Kusale 587

3. Akhil Sheoran 584

4. Chain Singh 583

5. Niraj Kumar 583.

Women’s rifle 3-positions event

1. Anjum Moudgil 592

2. Sift Kaur Samra 589

3. Ashi Chouksey 585

4. Nischal 585

5. Shriyanka Sadangi 585