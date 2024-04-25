Olympic Selection Trials: Arjun Babuta and Nancy secure wins in 10m air rifle first set; Varun Tomar and Rhthym Sangwan top in 10m air pistol

Asian Championships 2023 silver medallist Arjun Babuta finished on top in the first set final in the men’s 10m air rifle of the ongoing Olympic Selection Trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in New Delhi on April 25, Thursday.

Olympic quota winner Babuta equalled a world record total of 253.7, set by former world No.1 Divyansh Singh Panwar in the Cairo World Cup 2024.

Rudrankksh Patil with 251.2 clinched the second rank in the tally. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj moved to the third spot, ahead of Divyansh and qualification topper Sandeep Singh (634.4).

Moving to the details of women’s 10m air rifle, Nancy Mandhotra secured a win over the World Championships silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh by 0.7 points to bag the pole position with a total of 253.4 in the first set of the Olympic Selection Trials.

Meanwhile, former world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan took the third place with 230.5. Olympic quota winner Tilottama Sen moved down to the fourth slot while Asian Games medallist Ramita Jindal made it to the fifth spot.

Delving into the details of the men’s air pistol, Olympic quota winner Varun Tomar topped in the final with 244.1 points. The other Olympic quota winner Sarabjot Singh took up the third spot behind Ravinder Singh (240).

On the other hand, Rhythm Sangwan topped the women’s 10m air pistol, defeating Manu Bhaker by 5.7 points. Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia was placed third with 217.5 points.

Surbhi Rao and Esha Singh were placed at the fourth and fifth positions in the final of the first set of the women's 10m air pistol in the Olympic Selection Trials.

A look at the results of the Olympic Selection Trials

10m air rifle:

Men: 1. Arjun Babuta 254.0 (629.4); 2. Rudrankksh Patil 251.2 (630.5); 3. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 229.6 (630.9)

Women: 1. Nancy Mandhotra 253.4 (631.2); 2. Mehuli Ghosh 252.7 (630.7); 3. Elavenil Valarivan 230.5 (628.7)

10m air pistol:

Men: 1. Varun Tomar 244.1 (583); 2. Ravinder Singh 240.0 (574); 3. Sarabjot Singh 217.4 (575)

Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 243.5 (578); 2. Manu Bhaker 237.8 (572); 3. Palak Gulia 217.5 (572)