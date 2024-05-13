Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu confirm Paris Olympics 2024 spots in 25m pistol

In the 25m pistol category, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker confirmed their Paris Olympics 2024 spots after topping the Olympic Selection Trials at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal on May 13, Monday.

On the other hand, in the men’s 25 pistol category, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu secured the best average to top the Olympic Selection Trials after the end of the T4 qualification round in Bhopal.

Moving to the details, Manu Bhaker started with a total of 582.6 in T1. Later, in the OST T2, she continued her domination to the top with 585.4. In the third OST, Manu slid to the second spot with 585.4 and topped the OST T4 qualification round with a total of 586.

Notably, the best of three averages will be taken into consideration for the shooters to make the cut for the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu secured the best of three averages of 585.6, including two bonus points for securing the quota initially.

The other Olympic quota winner Rhythm Sangwan was also impressive with a total of 582.13, including the two bonus points. However, that wasn't enough for her to confirm her spot for the mega event in Paris.

Esha Singh, who has been displaying exemplary form, secured the best of three average of 584 to advance to the Paris Olympics 2024. She bagged totals of 585, 581.2, 579.6, and 586 in the four Olympic Selection Trials respectively.

Moving to the men's 25m pistol category, Anish Bhanwala, the Olympic quota winner, secured a total of 586.33 with the best of three average being 584.33. Vijayveer Sidhu secured the second spot for the Paris Olympics 2024 with the best of three average being 580.533, including the bonus points for grabbing the Olympic quota.

Olympic Selection Trials: Results of all four trials

Manu Bhaker T1 - 582.6, T2 - 585.4, T3 - 585.4, T4 - 586, Quota Bonus - 2, Best of 3 Avg - 585.6

Esha Singh: T1 - 585, T2 - 581.2, T3 - 579.6, T4 - 586, Best of 3 Avg - 584.066667

Anish Bhanwala: T1 - 578.6, T2 - 582.4, T3 - 587.6, T4 - 583, Quota Bonus - 2, Best of 3 Avg - 584.333.

Vijayveer Sidhu: T1 - 579.4, T2 - 580.2, T3 - 580.4, T4 - 581, Quota Bonus - 2, Best of 3 Avg - 580.533