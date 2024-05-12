Olympic Selection Trials: Esha Singh and Anish Bhanwala secure second win

The 25-meter sports pistol shooter Esha Singh continued her dominance in the third Olympic Selection Trials at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal on May 12, Sunday. She secured a 43-40 win over Manu Bhaker in the final.

Esha shot one more than the world record to win the Olympic Selection Trials T3 while Manu Bhaker settled for the second rank. Rhtyhm Sangwan was placed in the third position.

In men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala displayed his exceptional shooting skills, going past fellow Olympic quota winner Vijayveer Sidhu by 36-31, securing a perfect, five times in the final.

Olympic Selection Trials T3: Results on May 12, Sunday

Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Anish Bhanwala 36 (587); 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 31 (580); 3. Ankur Goel 19 (579); 4. Adarsh Singh 17 (572); 5. Bhavesh Shekhawat 13 (577).

Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Esha Singh 43 (579); 2. Manu Bhaker 40 (585); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 33 (586); 4. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 26 (585); 5. Abhidnya Patil 20 (575).

Earlier on May 11, Saturday, Olympic quota winner Anish Bhanwala consolidated his top spot in the 25-metre rapid-fire pistol, accumulating a total of 587.

Vijayveer Sidhu secured the second spot with an aggregate of 580 while the third-best, Ankur Goel bagged 579 with Bhavesh Shekhawat scoring 577 and Adarsh Singh totalling 572.

In the women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Olympic quota winner Rhythm Sangwan accumulated a top score of 586.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar,, Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh took up the second, third and fourth spots. However, Rhythm had descended to the fourth spot overall with scores of 576 and 566 in the first two trials in Delhi.

That said, let’s take a look at the qualification results from Olympic Selection Trials T3.

Olympic Selection Trials T3: The results (qualification) on May 11, Saturday

Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Anish Bhanwala 587; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 580; 3. Ankur Goel 579; 4. Bhavesh Shekhawat 577; 5. Adarsh Singh 572.

Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 586; 2. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 585; 3. Manu Bhaker 585; 4. Esha Singh 579; 5. Abhidnya Patil 575.