Olympic Selection Trials: Niraj Kumar and Sift Kaur Samra finish on top in the first set of 50m rifle 3P

In-form Niraj Kumar and Asian Games gold medalist Sift Kaur Samra secured victories in the first set of the Olympic Selection Trials at Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on April 24.

Moving to the details of the day, in men’s 50m rifle 3P, overnight leader and quota older Swapnil Kusale clinched the second spot with a total of 460.9 while Niraj Kumar shot 462.2 to secure the top spot.

While Swapni ruled the kneeling round, the experienced Chain Singh did exceptionally well in the prone sequence to take the overall lead. However, Chain slipped down in the tally as Swapnil, Niraj, and Aishwary moved atop.

All shooters barring Niraj had a dismal first series, which helped the shooter to take an early lead. Though Swapnil threatened with some impressive shots, Niraj stood tall to end the final on top in the Olympic Selection Trials.

Aishwary was in the third slot (450.5) while Chain Singh slipped to fourth rank (439.8) and quota holder Akhil Sheoran clinched the fifth spot (429.1).

What about women’s shooters in the first set of Olympic Selection Trials?

Sift Kaur Samra looked exceptional in the final, especially in the prone round, taking an early lead. It wasn’t a smooth ride for Sift as she received tough challenges from Ashi Chouksey

Eventually, Sift ended the final with a total of 466.3 points, accumulating a healthy lead of 3.7 points above Ashi’s score (462.6). Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil finished at the third spot (449.2). Nischal (433.6) and Paris quota holder Shriyanka Sadangi (416.7) secured fourth and fifth positions.

Furthermore, 10m air rifle and pistol qualification rounds also took place on Wednesday. Sandeep Singh finished on top in men’s rifle with 634.4 while Tilottama Sen secured the first position in women’s 10m rifle with 632.4 points.

In the 10m air pistol, Varun Tomar (583) clinched the top position while Arjun Singh (580) and Naveen (575) racked up second and third slots.

In the 10m air pistol women’s cagtegory, Rhythm Sangwan (578), Esha Singh (577), and Palak Gulia (572) took up the top three spots in the Olympic Selection Trials.