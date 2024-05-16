Olympic Selection Trials: Shooters Swapnil Kusale and Anjum Moudgil finish T3 finals with victories

Swapnil Kusale and Anjum Moudgil secured victories in the finals of the men’s and women’s rifle 3-positions events, respectively, in the third Olympic Selection Trials at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy Ranges on Thursday, May 16.

In the men’s rifle 3-position event, Swapnil Kusale shot a total of 463.7 to secure a win over Olympic quota holder Akhil Sheoran, who totaled 461.6. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who racked up the third position, secured the top two position in the Paris Olympics 2024 race.

In the women’s rifle 3-position event, Anjum Moudgil bagged a win in the T3 final, shooting 463.9 to stay ahead of the Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra by only 1.9 points. Ashi Chouksey settled for the third rank. Olympic quota holders Shriyanka Sadangi and Nischal were in the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.

Moreover, air pistol and rifle Olympic Selection Trials qualification events were also held on Thursday. In women’s air pistol, Manu Bhaker secured a total of 577 to stay on top of the table ahead of Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia, who shot 576. Moving to the men’s air pistol, Arjun Singh Cheema was on the top of the list with 583.

In the women’s air rifle, Tilottama Sen was on top, shooting 632.4. In the men’s air rifle, Arjun Babuta shot 632.2 to top the qualification in Olympic Selection Trials T3.

Olympic Selection Trials: A look at the T3 results

50m rifle 3-position (Final)

Men

1. Swapnil Kusale 463.7 (587)

2. Akhil Sheoran 461.6 (584)

3. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 451.9 (590)

4. Niraj Kumar 441.4 (583)

5. Chain Singh 429.4 (583).

Women

1. Anjum Moudgil 463.9 (592)

2. Sift Kaur Samra 462.0 (589)

3. Ashi Chouksey 447.3 (585)

4. Shriyanka Sadangi 436.5 (585)

5. Nischal 426.0 (585)

10m air pistol (Qualification)

Men

1. Arjun Singh Cheema 583

2. Ravinder Singh 581

3. Sarabjot Singh 581

4. Naveen 579

5. Varun Tomar 577

Women

1. Manu Bhaker 577

2. Palak Gulia 576

3. Esha Singh 576

4. Surbhi Rao 574

5. Rhythm Sangwan 573

10m air rifle (Qualification)

Men

1. Arjun Babuta 632.2

2. Rudrankksh Patil 632

3. Sandeep Singh 631.6

4. Divyansh Singh Panwar 631.4

5. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 630.5

Women

1. Elavenil Valarivan 634.4

2. Tilottama Sen 632.4

3. Ramita Jindal 630.8

4. Nancy Mandhotra 629.4

5. Mehuli Ghosh 628.4