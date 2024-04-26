Olympic Selection Trials: Sift Kaur Samra bags consecutive wins in 50-metre rifle 3-position

Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra continued her dominance in the Olympic Selection Trials women’s 50m rifle 3-position event. She bagged her second consecutive win in the final of the second set with a total of 465.1 at Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad on April 26, Friday.

Ashi Chouksey secured the second slot with a total of 462.7, while Anjum Moudgil took the third position with 451.9. Shriyanka Sadangi and Nischal clinched the fourth and fifth ranks with 440 and 424, respectively.

Moving to the men’s 50m rifle 3-position event, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh was at his best in the final of the second set, bagging the pole position with a total of 463.6.

Akhil Sheoran secured the second rank with 463.2 while Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale bagged the third position with a total of 450.8. Chain Singh (440.2) and Niraj Kumar (429.2) clinched the fourth and fifth positions in the Olympic Selection Trials.

It’s important to note that only the three best scores of the shooters in the Olympic Selection Trials will be considered for selection.

In men’s 10m air rifle, Sandeep Singh bagged a total of 632.6 to top the qualification while Tilottama Sen (632.3) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (629.2) clinched the second and third positions.

In women’s 10m air rifle, Nancy Mandhotra topped qualification with 633.1 while World Championship silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh slipped to the fifth spot with a score of 626.8.

In the 10m air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan topped the women’s qualification event with a total of 584, while Olympic quota winner Sarabjot Singh and his fellow shooter Naveen took up the first two positions with a total of 581 apiece in the Olympic Selection Trials.

A look at the results of the Olympic Selection Trials

50m rifle 3-position:

Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 463.6 (595); 2. Akhil Sheoran 463.2 (584); 3. Swapnil Kusale 450.8 (587); 4. Chain Singh 440.2 (585); 5. Niraj Kumar 429.2 (587).

Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 465.1 (587); 2. Ashi Chouksey 462.7 (585); 3. Anjum Moudgil 451.9 (589); 4. Shriyanka Sadangi 440.0 (587); 5. Nischal 424.0 (587).

10m air rifle (qualification stage):

Men: 1. Sandeep Singh 632.6; 2. Arjun Babuta 632.3; 3. Divyansh Singh Panwar 629.2; 4. Rudrankksh Patil 628.7; 5. Sri Kartik Sabari Raj 625.6.

Women: 1. Nancy Mandhotra 633.1; 2. Tilottama Sen 631.2; 3. Elavenil Valarivan 630.0; 4. Ramita Jindal 628.3; 5. Mehuli Ghosh 626.8.

10m air pistol (qualification stage):

Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 581; 2. Naveen 581; 3. Varun Tomar 580; 4. Ravinder Singh 578; 5. Arjun Singh Cheema 575.

Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 584; 2. Manu Bhaker 580; 3. Surbhi Rao 579; 4. Palak Gulia 576; 5. Esha Singh 575.