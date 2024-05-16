"Other federations did it in December-January" - Vinesh Phogat urges WFI to announce official trials format for 2024 Paris Olympics

With the 2024 Paris Olympics a little more than two months away, Vinesh Phogat has urged the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to provide information about the trials format.

India has secured six Olympic quotas in wrestling at this year's Summer Games, with five bagged by women wrestlers. Phogat is one of them, having booked her spot in the 50 kg women’s category at the Asian Olympic Qualifier last month.

On Wednesday (May 15), Phogat took to social media to share her concern about the trails with an open letter directed to the WFI and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"Despite being just under three months away from the Paris Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India has yet to announce an official trials format, including the date, time and venue. It is to be noted that all other federations have announced the qualification pathway and trials process with the clear format way back in December 2023 or latest January 2024,” she said.

"At this crucial stage, it is essential that all the qualified athletes have absolute clarity on the pathway and process towards the Olympics. Such clarity not only ensures fair competition but also maximises our country’s chances of securing medals and achieving excellence performance on the global stage," she added.

Vinesh Phogat, the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist, urged the relevant authorities to take action immediately.

"I request the Sports Ministry of India, IOA, Sports Authority of India and Wrestling Federation of India to prioritize this matter and promptly announce the dates, time, venue and exact format for the trials officially," she stated.

With Paris Olympics on the horizon, Vinesh Phogat says maintaining weight is one of her biggest challenges

Having dropped to the lowest class of 50kg, Vinesh Phogat has stated that maintaining weight will be a huge challenge heading into the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

While Phogat spent time on the sidelines in her protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Antim Panghal secured an Olympic quota place in the 53 kg category. This forced the 29-year-old to switch her weight category.

"I will have to manage my weight a lot better. I have brought myself down to 50kg after so long so I will try and maintain this as much as I can. I just want to control my weight. I have four months left, and every day is very important," she said, as quoted by the official UWW website.

"I did the weight switch because I didn’t have any option, not out of happiness. But I won a quota for my country in the 50kg category. I am happy that I can go to the Olympics. Whether I go in the 50kg category or in the 53kg category, that will be decided in the trials, but, whatever it is, I won a quota for my country," she added.