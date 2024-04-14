Palak wins bronze medal in Women's 10m Air Pistol event; bags 20th quota place for India

Indian team bagged their 20th quota place for the Paris Olympics 2024 after Palak Gulia finished third in the ISSF final qualification championship. The Asian Games champion, Palak made it 16/16 in R and P individual categories. He ended up securing a bronze medal, and, with that, secured an Olympic quota as well.

India’s tally of Olympic quotas achieved in shooting for the Paris Olympics has now reached 20. This is the most number of quotas India have achieved in any sport. Athletics is the second best with nine quotas achieved so far.

Earlier, Palak, along with Sainyam, had reached the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event on Saturday. Interestingly, both registered identical scores of 578 to make it into the top eight.

While Palak secured the sixth spot, Sainyam took the seventh position. India’s third contestant, Surbhi Rao also scored 578 but missed out on the qualification in the final due to making lesser hits in the inner 10 ring. She ended up at ninth spot in the list.

Each country can secure a maximum of 24 quotas in shooting at the Paris Olympics

Each country is allowed to earn a maximum of 24 quotas in shooting for the Paris Olympics 2024. The 24 quotas are further divided into eight quotas each in rifle, shooting, and shotgun events.

Indian shooter, Palak Gulia helped India secure their 20th quota after finishing in the third spot at the ISSF final Olympic Qualification tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

India have now bagged eight quotas each in shooting, which were on offer in rifle and pistol events. As for the Shorgun, India have earned four Olympic quotas.

Earlier, the qualification and the final of an IFFS qualification tournament would take place on the same day. However, the recently concluded tournament saw the top eight shooters come back on the next day for the final 24-shot event.

Notably, the same schedule will be followed at the Paris Olympics 2024.