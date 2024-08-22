Paris 2024 Olympics Bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat meets TMKOC fame Jethalal

After clinching a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat had a moment of pure joy that had nothing to do with wrestling. He met his favorite TV character Jethalal from the Indian sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC). Aman, a huge fan of the long-running show, has always found comfort and humor in the portrayal of Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi.

Just days after his remarkable achievement in Paris, where he became the youngest Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal, Aman Sehrawat’s joy knew no bounds when he met Joshi in person. 'Jethalal' was also seen gifting Aman 'Jalebi-Fafda,' the character's favorite food from the show.

The 21-year-old wrote that the sitcom has given him much-needed laughter and happiness amidst his rigorous training sessions.

"Today I felt great meeting Jethalal (Dilip Joshiji) @maakasamdilipjoshi Seeing these always makes me laugh and happiness in "Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma", thank you so much for visiting me," the youngster wrote on Instagram.

Aman Sehrawat secures the second spot in the men’s 57kg category in the UWW rankings

Following his success at the Paris Olympics, Aman Sehrawat achieved a significant milestone in his wrestling career by climbing to the No. 2 spot in the men’s 57kg category in the United World Wrestling rankings. The updated rankings, released on Sunday, August 18, saw Aman surging four positions to clinch this prestigious spot.

Aman Sehrawat now ranks just behind Japan’s Rei Higuchi, who occupies the No. 1 position with 59,000 points. The two wrestlers had faced off in the semifinals of the men’s 57kg category at the Paris Olympics, where Higuchi managed to edge out Aman in a closely contested bout.

Higuchi went on to clinch the gold medal, while Aman’s resilience and skill earned him a bronze, making him the only Indian wrestler to secure a medal at the Paris Games. This achievement also made Aman the youngest Indian wrestler ever to win an Olympic medal, continuing India’s tradition of wrestling excellence since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

