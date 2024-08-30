The Indian para-badminton contingent had a day filled with both triumphs and heartaches as the Paris 2024 Paralympics kicked off on Thursday. In women's singles, Palak Kohli, Manisha Ramdass, and Thulasimathi Murugesan delivered commanding performances, securing victories in their respective group stage matches. On the other hand, Mandeep Kaur and Manasi Joshi were unable to cross the line despite putting in a valiant fight.

Palak kickstarted her Paris 2024 Paralympics campaign with a comfortable straight set win over Milena Surreau of France in the Women's Singles SL4 category. Kohli took control of the match from the outset, winning the first game 21-12. She showcased her versatility, mixing aggressive smashes with tactical cross-court net shots to keep her opponent on the back foot.

The second game saw a similar pattern, with Kohli extending her lead through sharp court positioning and capitalizing on unforced errors by Surreau. Palak eventually clinched the second game 21-14, sealing the match in straight games.

Later, Thulasimathi Murugesan, competing in the SU5 category, delivered an equally dominant performance, defeating Rosa Efomo of Italy in straight sets. Murugesan took control early on, exploiting her opponent's slow reactions with well-placed drop shots and sharp smashes. She stormed through the first game, winning 21-9.

In the second game, though the initial exchanges were closely contested, Thulasimathi regained her composure after the mid-game break and surged ahead, taking the game 21-11. This win sets a strong tone for Murugesan as she continues her journey in the tournament.

Later in the day, Manisha Ramadass clawed her way back from a set down to defeat France’s Maud Lefort in a nail-biting Women's Singles SU5 Group C match. The match didn’t start in Ramadass’s favor, as Lefort completely dominated the first game, cruising to a 21-8 win in just 14 minutes.

However, Ramadass wasn’t one to give up. She came out firing all cylinders in the second game, overwhelming her opponent and taking it convincingly 21-6. The third and final game was a tense, back-and-forth battle, but Ramadass remained composed in the crucial moments and edged out Lefort 21-19 to seal a gutsy 2-1 victory.

In the final match of the day at Paris 2024 Paralympics, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan made a commanding start to her campaign in the Women's Singles SH6 Group A match at Paris 2024 Paralympics, cruising past USA’s Jayci Simon in straight games.

Nithya wasted no time, winning the first game 21-7, and maintaining her momentum in the second with a 21-8 victory in the match, which lasted under 24 minutes.

Hard-fought losses for Manasi Joshi and Mandeep Kaur in Paris 2024 Paralympics opening day

However, the opening day at Paris 2024 Paralympics also brought its share of heartbreak for India, as Mandeep Kaur and Manasi Joshi faltered in their respective matches. Mandeep Kaur, in the Women's Singles SL3 category, faced Nigeria’s Mariam Bolaji. Despite a valiant effort, Kaur struggled to keep pace with the power and precision of her opponent.

She ultimately lost in straight sets, 8-21, 14-21. Kaur’s game lacked consistency as Bolaji dominated the court with aggressive shots and superior movement, leaving little opportunity for the Indian to claw back.

Meanwhile, Manasi Joshi's match against Indonesia’s Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh was a roller-coaster battle in the same category at Paris 2024 Paralympics. Joshi started strong, winning the first game 21-16, using a mix of deep clears and tactical smashes to outplay her opponent.

However, Syakuroh quickly adapted and mounted a spirited comeback, leveling the tie by taking the second game 21-13. The decider saw both shuttlers giving their all, with Joshi even holding a slim lead at points. Yet, in the end, it was Syakuroh who held her nerve, winning the final game 21-18 after a tense battle, thus handing Joshi a narrow defeat.

