Paris 2024 Paralympics medal count Day 1: Updated gold, bronze & silver medal tally for all countries

China rallied to the top of the medal tally on the opening day of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. On the first day of competition, they bagged four gold medals, mostly in track cycling and swimming, establishing themselves as the early front-runners. With five medals in total, China’s athletes have shown they are here to dominate.

In the second place, Great Britain showed their versatility by collecting medals across several events, including two golds, three silvers, and a bronze, positioning themselves strongly.

Italy has already collected a total of nine medals, including two golds, while Paris 2024 Paralympics host nation France has racked up one gold and two silvers, with the crowd pushing their athletes to perform at their best.

Fourth-placed Netherlands has also had an excellent start. Thanks to Caroline Groot's gold-winning ride in the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event, they’ve already secured two gold medals.

Trending

Australia, Brazil, Japan, and a few others have also jumped into the medal race with gold medals to their names, as the first day saw plenty of intense action.

As for India, their medal count is still at zero. However, with numerous promising athletes yet to compete, hopes are high that their moment on the podium is just around the corner.

Sheetal Devi highlights India's performance on Day 1 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

India had a day of highs and lows at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Thursday, August 29. In archery, Sheetal Devi delivered an impressive performance, narrowly missing the world record with a personal best of 703 points in the women’s compound ranking round. Alongside Rakesh Kumar, who scored 696 points, the duo set a new world record in the mixed team ranking round with a combined total of 1399 points.

In badminton, there were victories in singles matches for Nitesh Kumar, Palak Kohli, and Suhas Yathiraj, though India's mixed doubles pairs faced tougher competition. Meanwhile, Aruna Tanwar’s campaign in taekwondo ended in the round of 16, and Jyoti Gaderiya finished 10th in the cycling track event. Other Indian archers, including Rakesh Kumar and Harvinder Singh, secured strong rankings in their categories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback