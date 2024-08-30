Paris 2024 Paralympics Para-Cycling: Jyoti Gaderiya finishes in 10th place in women’s C1-3 3000m qualifiers

Indian para-cyclist Jyoti Gaderiya failed to qualify for the final round of the women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics after finishing in 10th place in the qualification round on Thursday, August 29.

The C1-3 category combines three para-cycling groups. The C1 category features the athletes with the most severe form of disability, while C3 features a ‘moderate’ disability.

26-year-old Jyoti Gaderiya, who competes in the C2 category in para-cycling, finished in the last place in her qualification group as she clocked a timing of 4:53.929. Jyoti Gaderiya, the para-cyclist from Maharashtra averaged a speed of 36.7444 km/h in the race. The result will be a heartbreaking one for Paralympic debutant Jyoti Gaderiya, who is ranked world No. 2 in her category.

Trending

Meanwhile, Chinese para-cyclist Wang Xiaomei bagged the top spot with a world-record timing (in the C3 category) of 3:44.660. Daphne Schrager of Great Britain came in the second spot with another world-record timing (in the C2 category) of 3:45.133. Both of the para-cyclists qualified for the gold medal match.

In the gold medal match, Wang Xiaomei secured the gold medal with a timing of 48.716 while Schrager finished with a timing of 46.727 and secured the silver medal.

On the other hand, Maike Hausberger (Germany) and Flurina Rigling (Switzerland) qualified for the bronze medal match by finishing in third and fourth places respectively. In the bronze medal play-off match, Rigling (47.262) secured a bronze medal after finishing ahead of Hausberger (46.756).

Paris 2024 Parlaympics Women’s C1-3 3000m Qualification Full Results

Wang Xiaomei (People's Republic of China) - 3:44.660 WR Schrager Daphne (Great Britain) - 3:45.133 WR Hausberger Maike (Germany) - 3:49.444 Rigling Flurina (Switzerland) - 3:50.347 Sugiura Keiko (Japan) - 3:53.549 Beck Anna (Sweden) - 3:59.993 Timothy Richael (Ireland) - 4:05.247 Munevar Florez Daniela Carolina (Colombia) - 4:14.667 Qian Wangwei (People's Republic of China) - 4:17.814 PR Gaderiya Jyoti (India) - 4:53.929

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback