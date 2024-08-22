Paris 2024 star Archana Kamath steps away from table tennis to pursue academic dreams

After making history with the Indian women's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Archana Kamath has decided to step away from the sport to pursue her academic ambitions. The 24-year-old paddler was instrumental in India’s groundbreaking performance, which saw the team advance past the Round of 16 for the first time in history.

Kamath however, has chosen to focus on her studies abroad, leaving behind a sport that has been a significant part of her life for over 15 years.

Archana Kamath’s decision followed a candid discussion with her coach Anshul Garg shortly after the team’s return from Paris. In this conversation, Kamath expressed doubts about her future in table tennis, particularly the prospects of securing a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Despite her recent improvements, Kamath remains outside the top 100 in global rankings, and the path to Olympic glory seemed increasingly uncertain. Garg, though surprised by Kamath’s stance, acknowledged the challenges ahead.

"I told her that it’s difficult. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, she’s ranked outside the top 100 (WR 123) in the world but she improved so much in the past couple of months. But I think she had already made up her mind to go. And once she makes up her mind, it’s difficult to change it." Garg admitted speaking to Indian Express.

A brilliant student, Archana Kamath has already completed her graduation in Economics and recently fulfilled the requirements for a Master's degree in International Relations, Strategies, and Securities.

Archana Kamath's Performance at the Paris Olympics

Kamath was a crucial player in India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics, especially during the quarterfinals against Germany. Although the Indian team eventually lost 1-3, Kamath was the only player to secure a game win.

Archana Kamath, ranked 123rd, secured a hard-fought victory over veteran Shan Xiaona. Archana overcame her 40th-ranked opponent 3-1 (19-17, 1-11, 11-5, 11-9) to force a fourth round.

Kamath's selection for the Games, however, was met with debate. She was chosen over Ayhika Mukherjee, who had earlier defeated World No. 1 Sun Yingsha, raising questions among critics and fans alike. Nevertheless, Kamath remained focused, delivering a good performance despite the pressure of being at such a stage.

