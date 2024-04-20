The recent decision by World Athletics to introduce prize money for Olympic gold medalists has stirred up a significant amount of controversy within the sporting community.

The move, announced by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on April 10, marks a historic shift as athletics becomes the first sport to offer monetary rewards to Olympic champions, starting with the upcoming Games in Paris.

While the decision received a lot of positive reactions from the athletes, there has been some opposition, especially from the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).

“ASOIF was neither informed nor consulted in advance of the announcement, which was made one day after the ASOIF General Assembly and during SportAccord,” a statement said.

“ASOIF respects and defends the autonomy of each and every member federation. However, when a decision of one IF has a direct impact on the collective interests of the Summer Olympic IFs, it is important and fair to discuss the matter at stake with the other federations in advance,” the statement continued.

The crux of ASOIF's objection lies in their belief that attaching monetary value to Olympic gold medals undermines the values of Olympism and the unique spirit of the Games.

Traditionally, Olympic success has been measured in terms of athletic achievement, personal glory, and national pride rather than financial gain. ASOIF argues that introducing prize money blurs these ideals and risks commercializing the essence of the Olympics.

“One cannot and should not put a price on an Olympic gold medal, and, in many cases, Olympic medallists indirectly benefit from commercial endorsements,” it said.

Moreover, ASOIF emphasizes the impracticality of implementing such a system across all Olympic sports. While athletics may have the resources to offer prize money, not all sports possess the financial capacity or desire to do so.

This non-uniform approach, ASOIF contends, contradicts the principle of solidarity among Olympic sports and could lead to disparities in funding and recognition.

“Second, not all sports could or should replicate this move, even if they wanted to. Paying prize money in a multi-sport environment goes against the principle of solidarity, reinforces a different set of values across the sports, and opens up many questions,” it said.

World Athletics responds to ASOIF's statement

In response to ASOIF’s statement, World Athletics stood strong on its decision to award prize money to the gold medalists at the Paris Olympics.

They said their decision was “about underscoring our unwavering commitment to empowering the athletes and recognizing the critical role they play in the success of any Olympic Games."

While they acknowledged that it was impossible to put a “marketable value” on winning an Olympic medal, they went on to add:

“But we think it is important to make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes at the Olympic Games are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is.”

While there is still some uncertainty on what will happen next, one thing is for sure; if World Athletics goes forward with its decision, the athletes will definitely benefit from the $2.4 million prize pot allocated for gold medalists in Paris. World Athletics also plans on awarding the silver and bronze medalists with prize money in Los Angeles at the 2028 Olympic Games.

