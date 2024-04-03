Paris Olympics 2024: How are Indian badminton players placed in qualification race?

As we head into the last month of BWF (Badminton World Federation) Race to Paris Ranking list, let's take a look at the Indian shuttlers, who are likely to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The qualification period for the Paris Olympics began on May 1, 2023 and will conclude on April 28, 2024. The final eligibility list will be published after two days, i.e. April 30, 2024.

A maximum of two players per country in Top 16 of the Paris Rankings will qualify for the singles event. Also, a player should be ranked 250 or above in the BWF Race to Paris Ranking list.

Whereas, the Top 8 doubles pairs in the rankings, with a maximum of two pairs allowed per country, will earn a spot for the Paris Olympics. Moreover, one pair per nation outside of the Top 8 rankings are eligible for the qualification. The criteria also include that the pair should be ranked 1-50 in the BWF Paris Rankings.

Here are the athletes, who are set to be part of the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics:

Men’s Singles - H S Prannoy (9th in Paris Rankings), Lakshya Sen (13th in Paris Rankings)

Women’s Singles - PV Sindhu (13th in Paris Rankings)

Men’s Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (2nd in Paris Rankings)

Women’s Doubles - Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa (12th based on the criteria of only pair per country allowed outside top 8 rankings)

However, there is no Indian pair, who is likely to secure a quota in the mixed doubles event.

38 shuttlers to qualify from Singles category for Paris Olympics 2024

A total of 172 players, across the five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles are set to participate in the Paris Olympics. There are 83 quota places, 1 host country quota places, and 2 Universality places reserved for each gender.

A total of 38 shuttlers each will qualify for the singles, while 16 pairs each will qualify for the doubles event.

As per, BWF Continental Representation Place system, each of the five zones, Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania must send one singles player and a doubles pair in each event.

The badminton events will take place from July 27 to August 5 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena.