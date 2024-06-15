Paris Olympics 2024: Indian women’s recurve archery team crashes out of final Olympic qualifier

The Indian women’s recurve team comprising Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kair, and Ankita Bhakat crashed out of the final Olympic qualifier after suffering a shocking defeat against lower-ranked Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals on June 14, Friday.

India having qualified as a fifth seed, received a bye into the pre-quarterfinal and needed only two victories in the elimination round to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, the four semi-finalists in the women’s recurve event will get team quota for the mega event in Paris.

However, the eighth-ranked Indian team couldn’t create a significant impact after initially leading by 3-1 to go down by 3-5 (51-51, 55-52, 53-54 and 52-54). Bhajan and Ankita’s inexperience couldn’t help India in the crunch moments of the game.

The men’s team qualifying event is scheduled to take place on June 15, Saturday. A total of 46 teams will be competing for only three available quotas while the individual quota events will be played on June 16, Sunday.

It’s important to note that more than 300 recurve archers from 80-plus nations are taking part in the final Olympic qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to start on July 26.

Team India can still make it to Paris Olympics 2024 via rankings

Fortunately, the Indian women’s recurve team still has a chance to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024 via the route of world rankings.

According to the qualification rule for the Summe Games, the top two countries in World Archery Rankings, that didn’t make it to the quadrennial event from the Qualifiers, will stand a chance to make the cut for the Summer Games.

The Indian women’s team is currently ranked at No 8 while South Korea, Germany, France, Mexico, USA, who are ahead of India in rankings, have already made it to the Paris Olympics 2024.

No. 2 China and No. 7 Chinese Taipei are the two countries ahead of India. However, both sides are in the quarterfinals of the Final Olympic Qualifier and stand one win away from a team quota.

If those sides win a team quota, Idia will be in the rankings race to win a team quota for the mega event.