Paris Olympics 2024: IOA and WFI to provide “extensive support” to Olympic-bound wrestlers

The Paris Olympics 2024-bound wrestlers have received a piece of good news as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is all set to provide extensive support to all the Indian grapplers.

Furthermore, the National Olympic Committee and the Wrestling Federation of India also accepted Vinesh Phogat’s request for additional training support.

Notably, six Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, namely Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Reetika Hooda (76kg) in the women’s section and Aman Sehrawat (57kg) in the men’s section.

It’s important to note that both IOA and WFI are planning a support team for wrestlers that will include coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, mental conditioning coaches, and other important staff leading to the Paris Olympics 2024.

IOA president PT Usha said in a statement on Monday, June 10, that the aim of the decision taken for “extensive support” is to ensure the wrestlers' peak performance.

“By providing an extensive support team, we aim to ensure that our wrestlers have access to the best resources, enabling their peak performance. This decision aligns with our commitment to foster an environment where athletes can thrive,” said Usha.

Vinesh Phogat to get additional staff for the Paris Olympics 2024

Additionally, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh announced that more support staff will be provided to ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her training ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“We will ensure that Vinesh and all our wrestlers receive the necessary support to excel and keep India’s flag flying,” Sanjay Singh said.

It’s worth noting that earlier in June, the Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved the requests raised by various Paris-bound athletes, including Vinesh Phogat’s financial assistance proposal.

Notably, Vinesh had requested financial assistance for a competition and training camp in Madrid followed by a training camp in Boulogne Sur-Mer, France.

“This initiative is part of the larger mission of the IOA and WFI to continuously improve the training, preparation, and overall support mechanisms available to all Indian athletes. The goal is to create a sustainable model of excellence that can propel Indians to greater heights on the global stage,” the IOA statement added.

