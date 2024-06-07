Paris Olympics 2024 to have 'mindfulness and relaxation area' for athletes

The upcoming Paris Olympics is all set to have a mindfulness and relaxation area, in order to help the athletes manage their mental health. The '365 Athlete365 Mind Zone,' a first of its kind, will prioritize enhancing the athletes' overall health.

This move comes on the heels of American gymnast, Simone Biles pulling out of most of her events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after struggling with mental health issues.

In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to offer a delightful experience to the athletes.

“Seventy percent of Olympians only get one Olympic experience. We want to try and make sure this is the best experience they could possibly have,” head of Safe Sport at the IOC, Kirsty Burrows, told AFP.

The competitors will receive virtual reality headsets for meditation, sleep pods and art activities, all of which will be offered in low-lighting environment, ensuring comfort and a soothing experience.

“It’ll be very zen, like a futuristic spa,” Burrows added.

A mental health helpline in 70 languages will also be available to Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Lovlina Borgohain focusing on meditation ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

In a recent appearance on the Fit India Champions podcast, boxer Lovlina Borgohain revealed that she has been focusing on meditation and prayers to get rid of mental health issues.

According to Borgohain, it's important to relax one's mind ahead of the big tournaments, which can help calm nerves during crunch moments.

“Psychology plays a huge role in sports. I feel our minds can deceive us and our confidence can fluctuate between two extremes sometimes. So I am meditating and praying daily to keep my mind clear of distractions. This has helped me a lot when I am competing professionally,” Borgohain said.

Borgohain had secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 in the women's 69 kg boxing event. She qualified for the upcoming Olympics in Paris by taking home the silver medal in the women's 75 kg boxing competition at the Asian Games.