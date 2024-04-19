Paris Olympics 2024: “Nobody knows so far who is going and who is not going" - Legendary shooter Jaspal Rana

Renowned shooter Jaspal Rana has voiced serious concerns regarding the delay in finalizing the Indian shooting contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The selection process for India's top-five ranked shooters in pistol and rifle categories commenced on April 19 in New Delhi.

Rana talked about how it is unsettling for shooters to be uncertain of who is going to Paris.

“Nobody knows so far who is going and who is not going. That puts a lot of pressure on the players who have won quota places, while those who have not won the quota places, there is a lot less pressure,” he told PTI.

In shooting, quotas are won for the country by the shooters, but the same shooter who won the place might not be selected as the federation takes calls on the contingent for the Olympics. The federation selects the team based on their performance in the trials and some national and international competitions.

The selection process involves four trials, scheduled from April 19 to May 19. The first two trials will be held in New Delhi from April 19–27, while the two remaining ones in Bhopal from May 10–19. The selection for the Paris Olympics will only take place after the completion of all four trials.

However, this delay in announcing the final squad leaves little time for the selected athletes to undergo the essential last phase of training ahead of the Paris Olympics, set to commence on July 26.

While countries such as the United States, Italy, and several other European nations have promptly named their Olympic squads, India has only just begun its selection process. This led Rana to express his dissatisfaction with the NRAI's approach.

“We are not in the same category of training and preparation as other people are getting around the world. They (other countries) have already selected their teams and started their training, and we are behind schedule,” said the Asian Games gold medalist.

“I’m seeing five shooters competing for the first time.” Rana questions move to have only five shooters in the ongoing selection trials for the Paris Olympics 2024

Rana, currently serving as the personal coach of Olympian Manu Bhaker, also questioned the ongoing selection trials at the Karni Singh Ranges, criticizing the decision to shortlist only five shooters per event.

“Well, I have never seen five shooters (compete) in (the final), so I don’t know (what is happening). I never shot like that in my life. I’m seeing five shooters competing for the first time,” said the Arjuna Awardee.

“At least three more shooters should have been there. They should have at least completed the number of shooters in the finals—perhaps added three ‘zero’ shooters. They (NRAI) should have considered including zero shooters (to complete the ISSF requirement),” he added.

‘Zero’ shooters do not compete for medals or quota places but are just there to complete the minimum requirements.

Shooters like Bhaker and Esha Singh, who are competing in two events, will have to compete in eight trials (Bhaker and Singh are in contention in 10m air pistol and 25m rapid-fire events), adding extra pressure on them.

“My personal view is shooters should be ready for anything, but honestly, this is too much. They (the federation) could have have used some of the scores in (national and internationals) competitions as trial scores. You (NRAI) have all the options, provided you want to do it,” he said.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has concluded the trials for shotgun events; however, they have deferred announcing the squad in anticipation of additional shooters securing Paris quotas during the ongoing Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Doha.

