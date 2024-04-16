Paris Olympics 2024: NRAI to host shooting selection trials from April 19

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is all set to host the first two phases of shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from April 19. The third and fourth phases of the trials will be held in May 2024 at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal.

Notably, in the Olympic selection trials, the Olympic quota winners will lock horns with the country’s top-ranked shooters. In the four trials, the scores of the top three will be considered.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday released a list of the pistol and rifle shooters who will compete in the Olympic shooting trials in New Delhi and Bhopal.

Earlier for the past Olympic trials, the NRAI had awarded 10 bonus points to Olympic quota winners while fourth place at the ISSF World Championships was awarded five points.

Shooters with gold medals at the World Cup were allocated six bonus points, while the silver and bronze medallists earned four and two, respectively.

These points proved invaluable during India’s national selection trials for the Olympics. While other hopefuls struggled to match the final tally, those with bonus points gained a significant advantage. Unexpectedly, bonus points also helped shooters who were out of form, leading up to the Olympics.

However for the Paris Olympics 2024, under the new criteria, only two bonus points will be awarded to Olympic quota winners in the pistol category and one to rifle shooters.

Remarkably, a record-breaking 19 shooters have earned a quota for the Paris Olympics 2024 in shooting. Importantly, there will be a total of 15 shooting events in the mega event in Paris – six in the men’s category, six in the women’s category, and three in the mixed category.

List of shooters for the Olympic selection trials

Air pistol (Men): Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Naveen, Ravinder Singh.

Rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Ankur Goel.

Sports pistol (Women): Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil, Simranpreet Kaur Brar.

Air rifle (Men): Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj, Sandeep Singh.

Air rifle (Women): Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Tilottama Sen, Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy Mandhotra.

50m rifle 3-position (Men): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar.

50m rifle 3-position (Women): Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Nischal, Anjum Moudgil.

